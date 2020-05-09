One woman has died in a one vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — KCK Police officers we sent to the area of South 78th Street and Speaker road to investigate a vehicle crash Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a vehicle that had run off the road and landed in a heavily wooded area. The female driver of the vehicle was found and had died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Critical Collision Response Team is investigating and had discovered that the vehicle was southbound on 78th Street when it left the roadway. Investigators are looking for witnesses that may help them understand why the driver lost control of the vehicle.