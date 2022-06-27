KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one woman and two juveniles were injured in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue, near Central High School.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 the three victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening with one victim taken to Children’s Mercy.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

