KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after a father of eight was gunned down four days before Christmas, his family is still reeling from the loss.

Roman Yslas was killed in Kansas City’s Northland after he had just finished dinner with his kids and fiancée.

His fiancée, Shell Campbell, said she’s still broken, still distressed that the love of her life and father of her children is gone.

“It’s been a really hard year, and we have been doing everything we can to get leads for our detectives,” Campbell said.

As the holidays draw closer, she’s been reliving the day she lost Yslas.

“It sounded like fireworks, and that’s what I told my kids because it was so close to the holidays,” she said.

It was in the moments after, when Yslas never returned from walking the dog, that the panic set in.

“So I called out to him, and he didn’t move, and that’s when my heart sunk,” Campbell said. “As I got to him, the car came back around and shot three more times, so I had to crouch down there with my husband and just pray I wasn’t hit too.”

Her kids hurried to call 911, but it was too late. The Kansas City dad who had just finished Christmas shopping was gone.

The circumstances behind the killing are still unclear. The case is currently under investigation, and Kansas City police at this time don’t have a suspect.

“To the city, we just – somebody knows something. Somebody has talked about this to someone’s friend, someone’s loved one. Don’t be scared to come forward,” Campbell said.

If you know anything you’re asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.

Campbell has also started a GoFundMe page to raise more money toward the reward.

