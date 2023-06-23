LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — It’s been one years since Leavenworth, Kansas police reported 60-year-old Derrick U. Collins missing.

Police said he was last seen on June 20, 2022 in the area of Home Depot, possibly walking back to the VA grounds.

He’s described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 193 pounds.

Police said he has a medical condition that requires regular attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call (913) 758-2942.

You may also leave information anonymously on the police department’s CLUE hotline at (913) 682-2583.