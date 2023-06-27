MENDON, Mo. — A group of Boy scouts were finishing up a trip leaving New Mexico, headed for their final stop in Chicago before hitting the road back home to Appleton, Wisconsin.

FOX4 talked with Dean Seaborn and his father. Not only was Seaborn stuck in the train, he was helped up and out and then he started helping others to safety.

“You didn’t really have the time like react with emotions. It was just like go go go, because you had to help everybody at once,” Seaborn said.

Seaborn, with his Boy Scout troop from Wisconsin. Nearing the final leg of the trip but what would happen next would test those scouts’ skills.

“During the train derailment, I was kind of flustered, didn’t really know what was going on,” Seaborn said.

Seaborn was in the bathroom at the time of the wreck. The teen stuck in that restroom until he was able to crawl out for help.

It would be a fellow scout that helped him out. When he got out, there was no time to recover, just help.

“When I was on top of the train we were still helping people out,” Seaborn said.

“For us parents who were all isolated we were stuck in Appleton and couldn’t get there. The first responders and the community and the way that some of the scout parents from the local community there kind of came together to help these guys out was really incredible,” Dean’s dad, Brent Seaborn said.