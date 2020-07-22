Online pet retailer Chewy expanding to Belton, creating more than 1,200 jobs

BELTON, Mo. — Chewy is coming to the metro, and the online pet retailer is bringing hundreds of jobs, too.

The company plans to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Belton’s at Southview Commerce Center, which will create more than 1,200 jobs in the area, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday night.

With headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida, and Boston, Chewy sells pet food and other pet-related products from various brands.

“Now more than ever, Missouri’s innovative businesses, logistics infrastructure, and talented workforce are critical to our economy,” Parson said in a statement. “Chewy’s decision to expand in Belton and create new jobs for Missouri families is a testament to our ongoing business strengths as we work to recover from COVID-19.”

Chewy already has locations in 15 cities across the U.S., but the company said the Belton location — at 800,000 square feet — would be one of its largest fulfillment centers.

“I am delighted that Chewy, Inc. has chosen NorthPoint Development’s Southview Commerce Center, in the great city of Belton, to be home to its newest eCommerce fulfillment center,” Belton Mayor Jeff Davis said.

“This 800,000-square-foot project will complete the Commerce Center and bring more than 1,200 new jobs to our community. I know that I speak on behalf of the City Council when I say how excited we are about the opportunities this project creates for our city.”