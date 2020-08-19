Online school forcing working metro moms to choose between career and kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As more schools start the fall term online only, working parents across the metro face difficult decisions in doing right by their children.

Some parents are being forced to choose between work and their kids.

After learning that her 5-year-old daughter, Honesty, would be learning at home as part of Academie Lafayette’s virtual school program, Maurisa Banks said she made the difficult choice to resign from her position as a customer service representative for T-Mobile. Banks said her daughter needs her at home to get the most out of online schooling.

“I didn’t want to make the choice, to make money versus her education and her mindset,” Banks said. “I wanted to be at home with my daughter. That was the most important thing. Making that decision, it’s going to be very hard. It’s going to be very hard for people to decide that because you’re working and then your child is not able to be educated, or you are not able to attend to your child, or you have to ignore your child while you are at home or wherever, and that’s going to be hard.

Giving up income is not an easy choice for Banks, who said she worked hard all summer to pay off bills anticipating that this might happen. She also made some investments that may help her get by until children return to the classroom.

She said she is hopeful that investing in the health and safety of her daughter now will pay off when the virus is no longer a threat.

New research from the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve found that one in five working-age adults around the country is unemployed because COVID-19 upended their child care arrangements. Women are also nearly three times more likely than men to remain home for the kids.

