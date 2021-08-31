Only 2 Kansas long-term care facilities report all employees are vaccinated

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Long-term care facilities across the country are pushing workers to get vaccinated before a federal requirement goes into place, and some are doing better than others.

In Kansas, just two facilities in the entire state report that 100% of their staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. The numbers come from a new dashboard through the Kansas Department of Heath and Environment.

The dashboard shows Infinity Park Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Overland Park is one of those success stories. The other facility is Brighton Place North in Topeka. Only four homes in the state have met or exceeded the 90% vaccination goal set by state leaders.

The state released the new dashboard ahead of an expected new federal requirement. That mandate will require all nursing home staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Biden Administration, centers that don’t have all employees vaccinated will lose out on federal funding.

The new rule could go into effect as soon as September.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows less than half of all staff at long-term care facilities are vaccinated in Kansas and Missouri. The agency reports just over 58% vaccinated in Kansas and just under 48% vaccinated in Missouri.

According to the new Kansas dashboard, there are more than 100 facilities that have less than 50% of their staff vaccinated. Several homes are listed as having zero employees vaccinated against COVID-19.

The KDHE worked with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to compile the information. The state said the option will make it easier for the public to track vaccination rates at care facilities.