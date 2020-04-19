‘Only 21’: Father mourns daughter found dead in car in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The father of a 21-year-old mother of two found shot to death is hoping to get answers, justice and closure.

Alexuas Acord was found dead in a car in the 13100 block of 15th Street early Friday morning, April 17. Her father, John Acord says he is struggling to process what he calls a senseless death.

“It’s devastating. I mean, been through a lot in life, nothing that can prepare you for something like this,” Acord said.

When he thinks of his daughter, from now on, he said he will think of a life cut far too short.

He described the past 24 hours as a nightmare. After rushing here from St. Louis, he’s now staying at a hotel while seeking answers.

“Police are kind of tight lipped, so not knowing is even worse. I mean, there is just no words to prepare anybody for something like this,” Acord said.

The father described Alexuas as having an infectious personality. He said they were working on their relationship, but she was a great daughter, mother and sister.

“Everybody loved her — everybody that she touched. There’s not one person I ever ran into had anything bad to say about her. Her kids loved her. We love her. Now we don’t have a daughter,” Acord said.

However, he said knowing that her small children, ages two and four, who will have to grow up without their mother hurts the most.

Also, amid coronavirus concerns, the family is trying to work through funeral arrangements.

“If you have any information, we are begging you. No matter how small you think it is, it may break the case wide open,” Acord said.

Grandview police say they have no suspect information.

If you have information contact police at 816-316-4900 or call TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Family and friends started a fundraiser to go towards funeral expenses and reward for information leading to an arrest.

