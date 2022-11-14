OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The horse stables at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park could soon be getting an upgrade.

On Monday the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 8-0 to approve a final development plan to expand the farmstead’s draft horse depot.

The city plans to demolish the existing draft horse depot near the center of the farmstead and construct a new building in its place.

Aerial map of the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

Rendering of new horse depot

The proposed building would include an enclosed barn area with an attached roof extending to the east of the barn. The new layout would allow for the ticket booth for wagon rides to be located under the roof area outside of the barn.

According to the city’s 2022-2026 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), the draft horse depot project will be fully funded by private donations from Friends of the Farmstead.

The Overland Park City Council is scheduled to review the final development plan for the horse depot on Monday, Dec. 5.

