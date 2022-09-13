OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Wednesday the Overland Park Public Safety Committee will review a proposed ordinance related to regulating short-term rental (STR) properties.

Short-term rentals are homes that are rented out for a short period of time ranging from a single night to several months. These types of rentals are typically made available through digital platforms like Airbnb, Home Away and VRBO.

In June the city put out a survey to get feedback from residents on how to regulate short-term rentals. Results from the survey indicate a major concern from residents is STR properties being used as party houses.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit nuisance parties. City documents define a nuisance party as a group of five or more people at a residential property that leads to property damage, possession of illegal drugs, discharging of a firearm or other criminal violations that disturb neighboring property owners.

The ordinance would allow for the renter, and possibly the owner of the STR property, to be ticketed for criminal activity on the property. Police would also issue an additional citation if a person fails to leave a nuisance party once they are told to do so.

If the ordinance receives support from the committee it will advance to the city council for further consideration.