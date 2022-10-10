PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Operation BBQ relief reaches an amazing milestone as it serves meals Hurricane Ian victims in the Port Charlotte, Florida, area.

The organization has already given away thousands of meals since it arrived on the ground last week.

Operation BBQ Relief set up a hotline organizations can call to order 50 hot meals at a time. The organizations then simply pick up the orders and distribute them to the people who need food.

The group also reached a big milestone on Monday.

“Today the 10 millionth meal is going to be leaving this parking lot around noon and will be served to a family in need,” Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief co-founder, said in a Facebook post. “Serving that one hot meal that matters for the 10 millionth time since we started in Joplin, Missouri, in May of 2011.”

Hays created the group following the EF5 tornado that ripped through Joplin, killing 158 people and destroying buildings and homes.

In the past 11 years, Hays and his Peculiar Missouri-based group have traveled across the country to make sure people have hot meals on the worst days of their lives.

“Serving that one hot meal to someone after disaster is pretty impactful and not everyone gets to go out there and see the impact that one hot meal makes on somebody,” Hays said.

