Operation Breakthrough giving dozens of students a safe space for virtual learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As more schools get back in session, thousands of students around the metro will begin classes online.

Community organizations are already beginning to step in to support the most vulnerable to give them a safe place to learn virtually.

In several classrooms at Operation Breakthrough, students from many Kansas City area charter schools are already back in class.

“School on the computer has been a little hard, but once we’ve actually started going through days of the week and actually doing the school work, it’s starting to get a little bit easier,” said Dieerin Jamison, a sixth grade student.

Operation Breakthrough is used to helping students with summer school programs, along with before- and after-school care. But now, it’s becoming a virtual school site.

Over the next few weeks, it will welcome more than 215 students from 17 Kansas City schools to do classwork all day long.

“We’re kind of piloting right now to figure out what are the other things we need to do when everyone else opens up,” said Mary Esselman, Operation Breakthrough CEO.

“And I think that the connection with the schools have been important with the routines kids get into because those first few days can be routines that carry them through the year.”

Operation Breakthrough has worked to pair up students in small groups with kids from the same school. That’s a huge help for scheduling, especially when kids are hopping on the same Zoom calls with their teachers.

“I’m grateful Operation Breakthrough is willing to have me here so I am able to do my work because my parents, they work a lot,” eighth grader Meziyah Herron said. “So I’m glad I can come here every day and spend time with my friends, but also be comfortable and able to do work.”

The nonprofit has also worked hard to make sure students can be socially distant in classrooms. Everyone wears masks. There are daily temperature checks and a lot of cleaning.

Kids stay with the same small group in their classroom throughout the day. They get extra support from on-site staff, while still getting the benefits of learning beside their peers on a smaller scale.

“That social dynamic, kids love being able to study with other kids. That’s when you learn to be able to be cooperative and learn how to communicate, and we’re able to mix that in along with the remote learning,” Esselman said.

All those steps have also meant that, even with COVID-19 cases have popped up, Operation Breakthrough has been able to stay open and avoid major outbreaks.

“It’s like being here is like being home. They are safe, welcome, loved, nourished. So this is a place for them. The pandemic is scary for us all, but we’re still here for them,” said Rachel McIntosh, Operation Breakthrough school age supervisor.

If you need a supportive environment for students who are doing virtual learning this fall, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Camp Fire Heartland and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City to provide virtual learning sites at community centers. You can still sign up for that here.