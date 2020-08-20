Operation LeGend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot

ST. LOUIS – Operation LeGend, the violent crime initiative that brought federal agents to St. Louis is being touted for making an arrest in the unsolved murder of Andre Montgomery.

The extra manpower has landed his uncle, a co-owner of Sweetie Pie’s, in jail along with an accomplice.

When Federal authorities expanded Operation LeGend to St. Louis City, several residents were wondering what, if any, results the initiative may bring. Now, just two weeks after getting up and running, it has helped crack a case that has shocked the community.

James Timothy Norman, co-owner of Sweetie Pies Soul Food Restaurant and reality TV star, is now being bars for allegedly being apart of a conspiracy in a murder-for-hire hit on his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

Investigators say his alleged accomplice is 36-year-old Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis.

Federal investigators say the two partnered together to kill Montgomery in March of 2016.

This high-profile case is just one of many being touted as a result of Operation Legend.

“Operation Legend is one of the most significant law enforcement operation in the Department of Justice,” said Barr.

The operation’s name is an ode to 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept in bed.

His mom, Charron Powell, spoke briefly about how this help from the federal government is finally giving family answers they deserve even if it’s the arrest is beyond their wildest dreams.

“We have to help each other with the other cases that they’re working on. If you have any tips just give them a call so we can solve other murders like my son,” said Powell.

The death of Trina’ty Riley and her 2-year-old son Kayden Johnson remains the number 1 agenda on the FBI’s to-do list in St. Louis.

A $25,000 reward is still available for anyone that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.