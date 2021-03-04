Operation Safe urging Tier 3 Missouri residents to apply, reapply for vaccination

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials advocating with Operation Safe are urging Missouri residents in the Kansas City metro to apply to get vaccinated at their mass inoculation site.

Clay County officials are especially asking those who are considered Phase 1B, Tier 3 residents, to sign up through the Operation Safe Interest Form. If you are in Tier 3 and have already filled it out but have not been contacted for an appointment, fill it out again.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would move to Tier 3 on March 15. He said this will make about 550,000 more Missourians eligible for vaccinated.

Here’s who qualifies for Tier 3 (Critical Infrastructure):

Education

Childcare

Communications Infrastructure

Dams Sector

Energy Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 1

Government

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactor Sector

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Fill out the Clay County COVID-19 vaccine interest form.

Officials stressed they are vaccinating all eligible Missouri residents. Anyone can sign up, and workers will contact you for an appointment when you become eligible.

Phase 2 comes next, focusing on a variety of private sectors aimed at reinvigorating the economy. All other adult residents will follow.