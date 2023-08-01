PARKVILLE, Mo. — The movie “Oppenheimer” has already made hundreds of millions of dollars around the world in less than two weeks while it takes viewers through the challenges Dr. Robert Oppenheimer faced during and after his team created the atomic bomb.

But, within the long list of people associated with that project who don’t get top billing are two Park University alumni who worked on main portions of the project.

Dr. Jospeh McKibben later became known as “the man who pushed the button,” because his team was responsible for creating the bombs trigger mechanism and the infrastructure around testing the bomb in 1945.

“He is actually the one pushing the button so when in any film or anything that you know about the Manhattan Project, when you see the trinity test explode, he is the one that does the button pushing that does that,” said Park University Associate Archivist Dr. Tim Westcott.

At the same time, Dr. Hugh Richards and his team were responsible for creating the special cameras that captured the test and measured the bomb’s impact, showing the world just how dangerous their creation would be.

“Wo what you and I literally see in the film itself, but in any historical context, that is our guy,” Westcott said.

The fact that they ended up working on the same, heavily controlled project carries some pretty long odds. Each nuclear physicists had been working at a different university before their work was combined.

“Probably, less than a handful of students graduated every year in physics, if you think about the popularity of physics but also, nuclear physicists ,” Westcott said. “Then, they get to Los Alamos and find out they’re both Park College graduates.”

The men also likely had the same physics instructor, Robert Rogers. Westcott says Rogers was at Park College for more than a decade before the U.S. Government requested that he continue his work at the University of Iowa.

McKibben’s and Richard’s papers show that their work came with similar reservations as the one the title character explores in “Oppenheimer,” trying to sort out how morally complicated their scientific successes would be for future generations.

“In 1942, both of them are already having some hesitancy and some thoughts of what they’re designing and what that might mean if used,” Westcott said. “Because no one knew at that time if it would be used or even work, but if it did, it would affect all of mankind forever.”