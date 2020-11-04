Opponents continue fighting for removal of President Jackson statue, despite Tuesday’s vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters decided to continue displaying two statues of the county’s namesake, President Andrew Jackson.

Opponents say this is not the end of their efforts to stop honoring Jackson and change the county’s name.

The two controversial statues displayed at the two county courthouses, one in downtown Kansas City, the other in Independence, Mo., will remain on public display as a result of Tuesday’s vote.

Nearly six out of ten voters favored keeping the statues where they are.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recently referred to the county on Twitter as “Samuel L Jackson” county, but citizens voted to continue honoring the former President, despite his slaveholding history, and brutal treatment of Native Americans.

Leaders in Kansas City’s minority communities also vowed to continue fighting for the change.

“It needs to come down,” Rev. Branden Mims, senior pastor at the Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ, said. “Not only does the statue need to come down, the name of the county needs to be changed because it tells us there is no dignity to be had, no justice to be had, if we continue to lift up and celebrate historical figures of the past who committed atrocities in the name of our country.”

County Executive Frank White posted a statement on Twitter saying: “I am proud to have stood up and stood on behalf of a movement demanding fairness, justice and equality in Jackson County. I remain committed in my belief that the statues of a man who owned slaves, caused thousands of Native Americans to die and never stepped foot in our county should be removed from our public facilities.”

A campaign to remove the Jackson tributes gained traction after vandals spray painted graffiti on the downtown statue in June following the death of George Floyd.

The monument has since been restored.