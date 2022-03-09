OLATHE, Kan. — The superintendent of Olathe schools is speaking publicly for the first time since Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. A school resource officer and assistant principal were injured in the shooting.

“It was a wild scene. But gosh, I never felt more grateful to be in the city and circumstances in terms of the support that we have. Students responded the way they should have,” said Dr. Brent Yeager, superintendent of Olathe Schools.

Five days since chaos struck Olathe East, it’s not the event that raised alarm that’s standing out, instead it’s the support near and far for a school and city hurting.

“The outcry of support from our community, not just our community, honestly, the nation for what’s happened at Olathe East has been incredible,” Yeager said.

Some of that support coming from U.S. representatives, in particular Sharice Davids, D-Kan., who reached out to the district and on the House floor called for change in hopes of avoiding a situation like this again.

“We must step up mental health support in schools, not just in the aftermath of trauma, but permanently,” Davids said on the House floor.

The community showered the Olathe East family with support by wearing orange and blue using the hashtag #OneOlatheFamily. District-wide students and staff showed that same love.

“I just hope that they feel the love and that we’re wrapping our arms around them and doing whatever we can to keep them happy and healthy and safe and feel secure,” said Jay Novacek, principal at Olathe West High School.

But not only from other schools, city and county government officials got in on it, too, along with many businesses, including Olathe T-shirt, which printed more than 500 shirts for Olathe East’s staff for the day.

“Everybody grieves in a different process, and so basically, being able to support is in show your support. And it just happens that t-shirts happens to be the venue that we’re in,” said Gary Roles, owner of the local t-shirt shop.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore, still remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Overland Park Regional.

