Orange water in Olathe isn’t dangerous, according to city

OLATHE, Kan. — A spooky sight in Olathe concerned some people, but the city said it’s nothing to worry about now.

The city tweeted pictures Wednesday showing orange water in ditches near Frisco Lake. The city investigated and determined the water is full of an iron oxide substance. City leaders said the orange water is the result of dye leaking from a nearby business. The dye washed into Mill Creek and is moving north.

Olathe said the dye doesn’t pose a risk to wildlife or people in the area, but it will remain on rocks, grass, and plants for awhile. The city also said that the dye that leaked into the stream doesn’t lead into drinking water sources.

If you're near Frisco Lake today, you may notice the water in ditches and nearby is orange.



Dye from a nearby business washed into Mill Creek and is moving north.



The dye doesn't pose any risk to wildlife or residents, but will linger on rocks and vegetation for sometime. pic.twitter.com/VKKMqaNH2x — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) October 13, 2021

Investigators said the business involved is required to clean the impacted areas and submit a plan to ensure future issues like this won’t happen in the future.