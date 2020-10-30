Organizations avoid a COVID-19 scare with alternative Halloween celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families across the metro are suiting up to celebrate Halloween this weekend, but for many it will look different than past years.

The Kansas City Police Department hosted a “Trunk-or-Treat” on Friday, and historically you would see children running from trunk to trunk. This year, however, kids were confined to a car due to COVID-19. Health professionals say it’s for the best.

“And so right now it can be tough. I understand the frustration completely, but there’s a small give for a huge reward, and that’s keeping the ones you love safe,” Kayla Parker with the Jackson County Health Department said.

The event was one of two Halloween events hosted by KCPD. Capt. Dave Jackson said although COVID-19 has forced changes, it’s best to focus on the positive.

“The great times that they run around crazy. Usually your parents are dragging you back, and they get to do that. Now they are in cars, but you know, I like to say don’t let great get in the way of good,” Jackson said.

Spring Hill Sporting Complex has also changed its party on Friday night. Instead of an indoor party, they are having a candy drive-thru. Normally they would host around 2,000 kids, but this year, Director Brian Peel says they have no idea what to expect.

“You really don’t know, because we really don’t know what to anticipate I always try to with most of our events try to anticipate a larger crowd than what we would have,” Peel said.

Last week, a trunk-or-treat celebration in Greenwood exposed dozens to the virus.

The Jackson County Health Department shared these tips on how you can avoid exposure:

Wear a mask, if you have on a costume mask find a way to incorporate a cloth mask into it. Maintain social distancing Carry hand sanitizer

Click here for more tips.