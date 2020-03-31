Organizers cancel annual Big Slick fundraiser due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of the annual Big Slick fundraiser announced Tuesday that they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event out of concern for the health and safety of the attendees.

This year’s event was scheduled for June 5-6.

Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet all come together each year to host a weekend of events and fun centered around raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Since it began, the Big Slick weekend event has raised more than $10 million for the Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend’s Family Board released the following statement:

We have decided to cancel Big Slick Celebrity Weekend for 2020. We’re all disappointed to miss a year, but the health and safety of everyone involved is our highest priority. While our celebrity hosts and guests won’t be batting, bowling or performing in 2020, their love for the Kansas City community, as well as the patients, families and staff at Children’s Mercy, is strong. Unfortunately, in this difficult battle against coronavirus, showing that love means staying home.

Big Slick draws big crowds and requires a lot of travel, which go against social distancing guidelines that are so critical at this time. In making this decision, we appreciate the support and guidance from our partners, who help make each event that weekend so special. We also want to thank those who were generously planning to sponsor or attend Big Slick, as well as our army of incredible volunteers.

Big Slick is one of the largest fundraisers each year for Children’s Mercy. If you would like to donate to the hospital, you can still do so through Big Slick’s website.