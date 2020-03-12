Organizers cancel North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday Parade

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parade organizers announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel North Kansas City’s annual Snake Saturday parade due to rising concerns over the coronavirus.

“It is with great regret, but with the utmost concern for public safety, that we take extra precaution and cancel the 36th Annual Snake Saturday Parade and Festival, including the Charity Cook-off,” organizers said in a news release.

Officials said they recognize this is a huge disappointment to the charities, the spectators as well as every participant.

“With the support of our sponsors, our title sponsor North Kansas City Hospital and North Kansas City, we will still be awarding every charity who entered the parade or charity cook-off prize money,” the parade board announced.

Organizers of Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade also made the difficult decision Thursday to cancel that iconic parade.