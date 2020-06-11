Organizers say Missouri State Fair will go on, but still working out details

SEDALIA, Mo. — Organizers say the Missouri State Fair will still go on as scheduled this August, but it’s probably going to look different than previous years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-day fair is scheduled for Aug. 13-23 in Sedalia at the state fairgrounds.

At its roots, the state fair is about showcasing Missouri agriculture, so livestock shows will be held as planned.

But when it comes to plans for other vendors, sponsors and partners, organizers said Thursday they’re still working out the details. There’s no word yet on if there will be concerts or carnival rides or camping.

“We know the countless hours our exhibitors and fair families have put in to taking care of their livestock and 4-H and FFA projects,” state fair organizers said in a statement Thursday.

Organizers are not releasing event entry forms until they make final decisions about the fair, according to a statement in May.