Organizers will not allow fans to attend the Kentucky Derby, after previously stating they would

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just over a week after organizers for the Kentucky Derby announce fans would be allowed in the stands to witness the 146th edition, they have changed their minds.

The rescheduled Run for the Roses will now be held without spectators.

Churchill Downs originally said it would allow 14 percent capacity, or 23,000 fans, for the Triple Crown race that was postponed from Saturday, May 2 until September 5.

“The Kentucky Derby is a time-honored American tradition which has always been about bringing people together,” announced organizers on Friday. “However, the health and safety of our team, fans and participants is our highest concern.”

“Churchill Downs has worked diligently over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance. We were confident in the plan, but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available. With the current significant increases in Covid-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning.”

“We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear supported the decision and said, “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases … I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision.”

The Belmont Stakes, one third of the Triple Crown, took place without spectators on June 20 in Elmont, New York.

The Preakness Stakes is slated for October 3 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. At this time, it is unclear if fans will be allowed to attend.