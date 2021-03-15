Oscar nominations: Women, people of color make history ahead of 2021 awards show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 93rd Academy Awards will be the most diverse in history in many ways, with women and minorities breaking barriers.

“It was historic because it was the first time ever that two women were nominated for best director in the same year,” said FOX4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards.

“You had Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’ and Emerald Fennel for ‘Promising Young Woman’ so that was a really huge historic benchmark because in the previous 93 years, not very many women have been nominated at all, so to have two in one year is a pretty big deal.”

Black women were also taking home nominations, especially in the best actress category.

“It was really a big year for women, and then it was an historic year for Black women. For the second time only in the history of the Oscars, two Black women were nominated in the same year for best actress. The last time was back in 1973 when Dianna Ross was nominated for ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ for portraying Billie Holiday and Cicely Tyson was nominated for ‘Sounder,'” Edwards said.

Ironically, one of those nominations went to Andra Day for portraying Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” The other nomination went to Viola Davis for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” becoming the most-nominated Black woman in the history of the Academy Awards.

Lee Isaac Chung’s drama “Minari,” about a Korean-American family living in rural Arkansas was nominated for best picture. The acting in the film also garnered nominations.

“Steven Yeun, who played the lead role, because he’s the first Asian-American to be nominated for best actor and Youn Yuh-jung was also nominated for best supporting actress, so a lot of history made in that department as well.”

Riz Ahmed also made history as the first Muslim best actor nominee for his role in “The Sound of Metal.”

“Mank” leads all films with 10 nominations. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held April 25.