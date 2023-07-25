KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-Area OSHA Office is reminding employers to have a heat plan as scorching temperatures move in for the week.

“Unfortunately we do see heat-related fatalities and hospitalizations,” said Karena Lorek, Area Director of the Kansas City Area OSHA Office.

And if you’re working in the heat, OSHA’s recommendation to employees is to drink a cup of water every 10-15 minutes even if you’re not thirsty.

The thirst, however, may not be something many people lack under the sun.

OSHA’s guidelines focus on three components: that people working in the heat have a) water b) rest and c) shade to try to prevent heat stroke.

“You can have symptoms of dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, inability to complete a sentence — and in extreme cases it can cause death,” Lorek said.

More advice: Start some work earlier to avoid the peak heat of the day.

But some schedules can’t be changed easily, like the one set at the Leavenworth County Fair where animals feel the effects.

“They’re definitely just like people. Some people are, on certain days, a little more angry or a little more cooperative, and sheep are the same way,” Jack Habjan of Habjan Show Stock said while buzzing the wool of a Hampshire ewe lamb.

“He’s like, ‘I’m just ready to take a nap, mom,'” Mary Caenen said while rubbing the belly of one of her pigs.

“I’ve definitely been called ‘the pig lady’ more than once, so,” she said.

Mary Caenen is known as a young authority on pigs out at the barn with her know-how going beyond the fact that pigs don’t sweat.

“What are some signs that you would look out for if a pig was looking a little stressed out, specifically from the heat?” FOX4 asked.

“They would have an open mouth, and they would have some foam coming out of their mouth. They’ll be panting pretty hard. That’s kind of the sign that, OK, we need to get them cooled off,” Caenen said.

One solution for keeping pigs cool is multiple baths a day. Old-timers notice other changes.

“Everybody’s got their fans up. That’s something that years ago, I guess people didn’t think about that. But now everybody’s got a fan,” said Gene Waters, watching his grandkids show animals.

“In the show barn, I have about 10 pigs usually, and I show them from when they’re itty bitty little babies to 300 pounds,” Caenen said.

“I love working with them. I’ll be the pig lady all day,” Caenen said.

Here’s another thing to consider from OSHA, relevant to farmers and other outdoor workers, if you’re working with heavy machinery and personal protection equipment that adds on to how quickly the heat can affect you.