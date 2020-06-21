Ottawa couple killed in motorcycle crash near Pomona Lake

VASSAR — An Ottawa couple was killed Saturday following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Kansas Highway 268 in Osage County.
The Kansas Highway Patrols says the driver and passenger on a motorcycle were westbound on K-268. A pick-up was stopped at the intersection on K-268 westbound to turn south on K-368. KHP said the motorcyclist, for unknown reasons, struck the back of the pick-up.
The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 49-year-old Bryan Thomas Holland and 48-year-old Stacy L. Holland, both of Ottawa. KHP said they were both wearing a helmet.
The 72-year-old driver of the pick-up was not injured, according to KHP.