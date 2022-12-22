LAWRENCE, Kan. – A 22-year-old Ottawa, Kansas has plead guilty to rape and giving alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez.

Valdez said the charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.

Ingram was at a residence in Lawrence when he raped a child under the age of 18 who was incapable of giving consent due to consuming alcohol given by Ingram, according to the DA.

“This young survivor showed bravery and courage in coming forward,” Valdez said. “Our prosecution team worked closely with the survivor to ensure the defendant faced accountability for his appalling crimes, and we are pleased with the outcome.”

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Ingram could face up to over 22 years in prison for rape and up to seven months for giving alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes.