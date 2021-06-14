Ottawa Police asking for public’s help to locate runaway 15-year-old girl

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said they received a report just before 9 p.m. Saturday of a runaway juvenile, identified as Aliyah Hardridge.

She is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 195 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It was reported Hardridge left her home and did not come home.

Police said at this time they have not received any information suggesting she is in immediate danger.

Officers are currently following up on leads to locate her.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android