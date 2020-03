OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen just over a week ago.

Police said Loleta Lewis was last seen Monday, February 24.

She is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5’3″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the police department at 785-242-1700.