Ottawa Police continue asking for help to locate teen 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Adam Weingartner announced Wednesday that “the department is exhausting all leads and information to locate Aliyah Hardridge.

The teen was reported to have left the family home in the 700 block of East Garfield Street for a walk just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and had not returned home.

Attempts by the family to contact her by phone were unanswered and the family had no information about where she was located.

Hardridge is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 195 lbs. She has short black hair and small braids. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the word “love” on it over a grey Harley Davidson tank top and black shorts.

Ottawa Police said law enforcement has emergency authority to request cell phone companies to check phone records of missing persons and when the emergency record was checked, Hardridge’s cell phone showed a located near Highland, Illinois along or near Interstate 70. Police said for the next 48 hours no additional phone records were received likely a result of the phone being off or having no power.

During the investigation, detectives and officers have searched homes on the north side of Ottawa, along known areas where Hardridge walks. They have searched wood lines, railroad tracks and have asked residents to review any home surveillance or doorbell cameras so see if the missing teen can be seen.

“All we want to do is locate Aliyah for her family, Weingartner said. “We need their help as they are our best chance to learn where she may have gone.”

Weigngartner said detectives have been in contact with the Kansas City, Missouri and Norfolk, Virginia police departments and the FBI for help following possible leads to locate Hardridge.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android