OTTAWA, Kan. — On July 28, around 8:44 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of John Brown Road, Princeton. Upon arrival, a male subject was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

Life saving procedures were administered to the victim but he died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Nathan Boggs of Ottawa, Kansas. The incident is currently still under investigation.