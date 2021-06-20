Ottawa teen located safe, police say criminal investigation underway

OTTAWA, Kan. — A 15-year-old Ottawa girl who was reported missing last Saturday has been located safe and police say a criminal investigation into the incident is underway.

Police say Aliyah Hardridge was located Thursday, June 17, out of state. She was reported missing on the evening of June 12, when family says she went for a walk and never returned home.

Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said no additional information will be released at this time as a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.