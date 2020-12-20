‘Our family deserves justice’: One year later, family still looking for answers in Leawood murder

LEAWOOD, Kan. — One year later and still no arrests in the murder of 24-year-old Zach Morrisey.

“If you could feel the pain that we feel like today when we went to the cemetery,” Mary Morrisey, Zach’s aunt said.

If you could feel that then call and say something.”

A painful plea from Morrisey’s family an entire year after he was killed.

“I want somebody to say something,” Mary Morrisey said. “There’s always somebody that knows something.”

The flashing lights are raw reminders for this family and an image of the car Zach was in brings back unwanted memories.

Morrisey said Zach and his friend were headed to the store when those shots rang out.

It happened in the parking lot of the Leawood at State Line apartments a year ago Sunday.

Before Zach’s dad, Walter, died of cancer he wrote an impact statement for the day his son’s killer is caught.

“Him and his dad were like a dynamic duo,” said Mary Morrisey.

No one has come forward and Leawood Police are asking people for tips.

“I want to know who it is and why,” said Mary Morrisey. “Even if it isn’t a why I still want to know. Our family deserves justice and somebody needs to pay for this.”