‘Our quiet, rock star’: Family, friends remember pedestrian killed in Kansas City firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New details are unfolding concerning the victims of a firetruck crash in Westport last week.

The family of one victim spoke to FOX4 about the details of that night. Relatives of 41-year-old Tami Knight describe her as a caring and funny person. That spirit is what took her to Westport on Dec. 15, as Knight was there to celebrate a co-worker’s birthday over dinner.

Police said Knight was on the sidewalk outside the old Riot Room nightclub location when a Kansas City firetruck collided with an SUV on Westport Road.

Knight was in the wrong place at the wrong time, hit by the two vehicles when they crashed. Firefighters recovered her remains from the building’s rubble several hours later.

Photos that Knight’s family shared showed her adventurous spirit. She was known for photography, skydiving and climbing mountains in Colorado.

Her loved ones shared this statement with FOX4 News on Tuesday: “In the past year, she did everything she could to live her best life. We’re so glad she had that opportunity, and we’re sorry she won’t be able to continue other adventures she had planned.”

Knight was employed as a data analyst with Kansas City Public Schools. A spokesperson for KCPS said Knight’s co-workers are grief-stricken.

“Tami was our quiet, rock star data analyst. The night of her death, she spent time telling each of her teammates personally why she was grateful for each of them. It gives me emotional goosebumps just thinking about it. Again — we are broken hearted,” KCPS spokesperson Kelly Wachel said via email.

Spokespeople for Kansas City Police and Kansas City said they won’t release the name of the driver of that firetruck.

Meanwhile, Knight’s loved ones said they’re planning her arrangements, and they’ll likely ask the public for donations in her name to an animal rescue service in lieu of flowers, since that was important to Tami.