‘Our whole lives were in there’: KC couple loses longtime home to fire, investigated as arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bomb and arson detectives are investigating a house fire that destroyed an older couple’s home late last month.

Janice Meredith, 64, has lived in her house, near 108th and Greenwood in South KC, for more than 25 years.

“It breaks my heart. Our whole lives were in there,” she said, looking at the house.

On the night of Sept. 23, Meredith said she and her boyfriend left to meet a friend who had ran out of gas. She estimated they were gone roughly 20 minutes, only to return to see their home in flames.

“To see everything burned like that, I’m completely lost,” she said.

Kevin James lives next door and was outside his house at the time of the fire.

“It was pretty terrifying,” he said.

He recalled hearing a pop before flames rushed from a lower floor window, shattering the glass. He said his uncle ran to bang on the door to make sure no one was home.

“We grabbed our hose and start spraying down the grass and trees to try and keep the fire contained,” he added.

Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the couple’s bedroom. How exactly is still unknown, but a spokesperson with KCFD said investigators have since turned the case over to the KCPD Bomb & Arson unit.

“That’s frightening,” Meredith said. “We’re good to everybody. We help everybody and anybody who needs help, and I just can’t even imagine why anybody would ever want to do this to us.”

Meredith lost her car in the fire, but she said it could’ve been far worse. Her boyfriend, Tom, almost didn’t go with her to help her friend who needed gas.

“He almost stayed home, and I don’t think I could’ve bear that,” she said, tearing up.

The couple is still trying to figure out where they will move to next, but Meredith said it won’t be back to their home on 108th Street.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel safe here again,” she said. “It’ll never feel like home again.”

Police did not release any additional information surrounding the investigation.

Meredith and her boyfriend are staying with a friend for the time being. She said anyone who would like to help her can should contact Evangel Church at info@evangelkc.org.