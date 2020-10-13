‘Our worst nightmare’: Four local men hit by train, killing three and leaving their families devastated

STILWELL, Kan. — Friends and family are speaking out about a tragic crash that has devastated four families. Four neighborhood friends were killed Saturday.

Brent Moroney, Kevin Corbin, Troy Hamlin and Chance Adams were riding in a Jeep when it collided with a train in Stillwell, Kansas. All of the men but Adams were killed. He’s in the hospital in critical condition.

“Always friends with everybody in the neighborhood, upstanding guys who are always willing to help out with projects around the neighborhood,” neighborhood friend John Bartsch said of the four men. “Having a great time with everybody, super friendly.”

Their grieving families told FOX4 that the four friends were interested in buying nearby land for recreational use and went to together to look at it. Their families believe the men got lost, crossed over train tracks on private property and didn’t hear or see the train coming.

“The shock and the finality have all certainly, just it’s something that the community will take a long time to get over,” Bartsch said.

The men who died left behind their wives and nine children. Another wife and her two children are watching Adams fight for his life.

The families issued the following statement as they grieve:

“This is an unfathomable tragedy our families have had to endure. Brent, Chance, Kevin and Troy are hard working, loving, dedicated husbands and fathers who were enjoying a beautiful day with their families and adoring neighbors.

“They expressed interest in purchasing land in the area for recreational use to share amongst their families. The devastated families left behind are struggling to comprehend how this well-intentioned excursion turned into our worst nightmare.

“Our 9 young children have lost their beloved fathers and uncle and 2 are watching their father fight for his life. We ask the community for their compassion as we work through this trying time.”