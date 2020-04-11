Outdated system leads to some self-employed Missourians being denied unemployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you’re self-employed and have been denied unemployment in Missouri, you still may be entitled to some money.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security (DES) reported a total of 91,049 initial claims for the week ending April 4. More than 70,000 of the claims are COVID-19 related.

Those who qualify will receive an additional weekly $600 as a federal supplement, thanks to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PAU) program.

However, some self-employed and independent contractors are currently being told they’re not eligible. The system used to accept those claims is being updated to reflect the recent change in federal law that now allows them to be eligible.

Amber Lasater is a hair stylist. She’s one of many self-employed Missourians who have been told she was denied unemployment benefits despite possibly qualifying for PAU.

“My thing is how long?” she asked. “Thankfully, I have my husband, but there are people out there who are self-employed that are single parents and, you know, what are they supposed to do? How are you supposed to pay for food or pay to keep your lights on? There’s nowhere to get help.”

Angela Fisher is also a hairdresser and was denied benefits. The single mom of one said the phone lines are busy every time she tries to contact the Missouri Department of Labor.

“I have to continue to pay my house payment, car payment, insurance, water, lights, gas and there’s really nothing I can do about it,” Fisher said. “You don’t know what’s going to come up next, so you just wait and see if there’s going to be help for us.”

Gov. Mike Parson told reporters Friday they have people “working around the clock” to update the system.

“It’s just one of these things that’s never happened before, and we’ve never seen the systems overwhelmed like they are now,” Parson said. “We’re gaining on it every day, and we’re going to make sure people who deserve unemployment. We’re going to get that to you as soon as we can.”

It’s a bit reassuring for Lasater and Fisher, but the unknown still scares them.

Parson wouldn’t give an exact date for when the system would be updated, but the Labor Department has said payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29.

If you have questions about your claim, email them to esuiclaims@labor.mo.gov and include your name and phone number.

For the latest information on unemployment claims in Missouri, click here. For the latest information on unemployment claims in Kansas, click here.