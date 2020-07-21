Outgoing Senator Pat Roberts endorses Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race

WASHINGTON — Senator Pat Roberts has chosen his preferred successor.

The outgoing Senator officially endorsed Rep. Roger Marshall in next month’s primary. Roberts shared a lengthy statement about his decision on Twitter.

“As a Ronald Reagan Republican, I always am mindful of his edict to speak no ill of any fellow Republican, and that will not change in this election,” Roberts began.

“As I look to hand the Senate seat I have been honored to occupy for 24 years to the next Republican, I have to make the same choice as all Kansans voting in the primary. Today, I marked my advance ballot for Roger Marshall.”

Roberts cited Marshall’s medical experience and advocacy for Kansas farmers and support for military installations as the reasons for his endorsement.

Today, I marked my advance ballot for Roger Marshall. — Pat Roberts (@PatRoberts) July 21, 2020

Marshall is in a primary battle with former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and businessman Bob Hamilton.

Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman are running for the Democratic nomination.

The Kansas primary takes place Aug. 4.