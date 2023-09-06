KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors who live near a proposed landfill site in south Kansas City are brainstorming ways to stop it from happening.

The project is just south of 150 Highway, bordering several cities like Belton and Lee’s Summit.

Ideas Wednesday night on what to do to stop it ranged from joining a political action committee to creating a coalition of home owners.

Associations that could stop the project’s developer from getting the necessary funding.

Right now, no development can happen at that proposed landfill site for at least a year.

Since the site in Kansas City, the city council issued a moratorium, preventing the city from issuing permits or approving zones until June 1, 2024.

But by this time next year, the company behind the proposed landfill could be moving forward.

Something neighbors have time and time again said they don’t want.

Republican State Rep. Mike Haffner hosted Wednesday night’s townhall at the Creekmoor Country Club where he, along with concerned neighbors, discussed possible courses of action.

That included joining the “Kill The Fill” political action committee and getting several home owners associations to band together to create a coalition. Something that could scare banks of lenders from financing the landfill’s developer.

“There’s no need for a landfill in the KC area,” Haffner said. “There are over seven landfills that serve the Kansas City area.”

“This entire area is zoned R80, which is low density residential,” he continued. “There was never meant to be a landfill here. If the Kansas City mayor and city council would stand up, they could stop this project right now.”

The proposed 430-acre landfill is less than a mile from a Raymore neighborhood and within two miles of a Lee’s Summit elementary school.

Besides being close to residential areas, neighbors are concerned about the environmental impact.

“The northern portion of this landfill site will drain directly into Longview Lake,” Haffner said. “The impact is going to affect the entire Little Blue River Watershed and, ultimately, the Missouri River.”

Haffner says he’s currently filing three bills, one of which would require municipalities to have a say on a landfill if they’re within one mile of the site.

There’s also another part to this. KC Recycling and Waste Solutions, the company behind the landfill, would have to apply for a permit with the Missouri Department of Natural resources before moving forward.

FOX4 reached out to the DNR Wednesday, asking if they’ve applied for that permit but have not heard back.