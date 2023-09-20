Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background. 3d illustration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Marshals arrested over 100 fugitives in Kansas City in their latest nationwide operation. Across 20 cities, federal agents arrested over 4,000 suspects.

The initiative, named Operation North Star III, took place across cities like Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C., as well as Kansas City.

Marshals arrested 4,455 fugitives across all 20 cities, and 2,818 of those people were wanted for violent offenses like homicide, sexual assault, robbery and more.

Investigators also seized over 500 firearms, more than $1 million in illicit currency and 85 kilograms of illegal drugs, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In Kansas City specifically, Marshals arrested 104 people in the operation and seized 10 firearms.

Marshals worked with members of local law enforcement, including Kansas City police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and more.

This is the third Operation North Star that Marshals have performed since July 2022, and the agency said it has arrested over 6,700 fugitives in all.