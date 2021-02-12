Over 2,000 customers without power after Evergy outage reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Hundreds of Evergy customers in Parkville are without power Friday night as single-digit temperatures grip the region.

Evergy’s outage map shows just over 2,000 customers are affected, as of 8 p.m. The outage appears to be affecting people who live near Interstate 435 and Highway 45.

There are a few much smaller outages reported in the other parts of Parkville, but each affects less than five customers.

The utility company does not provide a cause for the outages but says crews are working to get them fixed. Evergy estimates that power will be restored around 9 p.m.

Brutally cold temperatures have settled over the Kansas City area and are expected to remain throughout the weekend and start of next week. A wind chill advisory is in effect currently.