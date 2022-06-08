INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence said approximately 2,500 customers are without power due to the overnight storm.

Crews are currently working to restore power as quickly as possible and removed trees and debris blocking roadways.

The city is asking residents to be cautious and brush will be accepted for free at the Drop-Off Depot on Saturday, June 11.

Evergy reported up to nearly 50,000 customers in the Kansas City metro area without power this morning.

Their crews have reportedly restored power to over 25% of customers but had a delayed start due to the severity of the storm.

Damage has been reported in both Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the presence of a tornado, but have said a possible tornado is possible.