Over 250 teams coming to Johnson County this weekend to compete in soccer tournament

OLATHE, Kan. — More than 250 teams from 14 states. They are among the best in the Midwest and this weekend they’re competing in Johnson County, Kansas.

This weekend Heartland Soccer will host over 250 teams at the annual Fall Kick Off Challenge at two of the region’s premier soccer facilities, Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex.

This tournament is established as a top fall event and attracts teams from throughout the Midwest.

The Kansas City Champions Cup annually attracts ECNL, NPL, State and Regional Champion teams from 14 different states.

With teams traveling in from all over the Kansas City area and various states, the economic impact is estimated to be $4.5 million over the weekend.

“This tournament is always a great way to get the fall season underway. We are so excited to welcome in teams from all over the Midwest. We are confident that we will put together an unforgettable experience for our players,” said Shane Hackett, Heartland Soccer Association executive director. “We are continuing to experience significant growth in our regional tournaments as teams travel from across the Midwest to visit our world class facilities and compete on the fields. We are excited to host thousands of families this weekend.”