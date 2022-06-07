WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A search warrant led to over 50 dogs being rescued from a puppy mill Tuesday in northwest Johnson County, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office executed the search warrant regarding neglected and abused animals. A total of 53 dogs were rescued ranging in age from a few weeks to 12 years and a variety of breeds, including Komondors, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Pekingese, and several cross breeds.

The dogs were removed from the residence and outdoor structures and evaluated at the scene before being taken to local shelters. The dogs will receive treatment for any diagnosed illnesses at the shelters.

The dog’s owner will be facing several counts of animal abuse and neglect charges, which will be submitted to the Johnson County Prosecutors Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

