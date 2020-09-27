Over 5,000 supporters hold rally in Kansas City for President Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rally was held for President Donald Trump at the National World War I Museum Saturday.

The rally brought over 5,000 supporters from across the country to Kansas City.

During the rally, Trump nominated Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court.

In 2016 Carl Watson, a Trump supporter at the rally, opposed President Barrack Obama nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court because it was the last year of President Obama’s term.

He supports Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination even though it is also at the end of President Trump’s term.

“Well if they want to call us a hypocrite, I’ll take that,” Watson said. “But I’ll paraphrase Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016 and she said the president doesn’t stop being president in his fourth year.”

Watson praised Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and added that he would not wear a mask at the event even though he has a weakened immune system.

“I am cautious,” Watson said. “I just finished chemo so my immune system is down. So I am cautious, I’m trying to stay six feet away.

Trump supporters were met by anti-Trump protesters like Tim Carter on Saturday.

“Look what he’s done to America, period. Look what he’s done. He’s ruining it,” Carter said.

Montariyana Mcafee says she wants a change.

“The same thing. The same thing that happened in 2020. As you have seen 2020 collapse and it hasn’t even been a full year yet,” Mcafee said. “Everything that’s happened the chaos that is happening right now is going to go for another four years.”

The parade started at the World War I Museum and traveled up Main Street to the Plaza.

Police say a clash between protesters and Trump supporters at Mill Creek Park resulted in several arrests.