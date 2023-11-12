KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A huge influx of animals to the KC Pet Project in the last week is prompting an urgent call for help from the shelter.

More than 350 dogs and cats have flooded into the KC Pet Project in the last week alone, a shelter that was already full is bursting at the seams.

In response to the overcrowding, the shelter began doing waive-free Wednesdays. That means all dogs over 6 months of age and 20 pounds are absolutely free to adopt on Wednesdays.

It has helped ease the tremendous overcrowding at the shelter, although right now the shelter is at almost double its capacity.

‘We’ve been just trying to figure out every single way we can possibly get dogs into homes,” said Tori Fugate, an executive leader with KC Pet Project.

“We do not want to have to euthanize for space. Difficult conversations and making difficult decisions. We don’t want to get to that point. So we’re doing everything we possibly can. Any dogs that have been with us 30 days or more are automatically free to adopt.”

When KC Pet Project admits a dog or cat, they spend $400 to $500 getting it ready for adoption. That includes spay and neutering, vaccinations, medications and microchipping.

If you’d like to take a look at some of the adoptable animals or consider fostering one of the pets, check out their profiles at the KC Pet Project website.