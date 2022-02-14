OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —A new development could soon provide more housing options for older adults in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously agreed Monday to recommend approval of a rezoning request to create a new apartment complex near 137th Street and Quivira Road.

The developer intends to create Lux Senior Living, an apartment complex for active adults over 55.

Park 289 LLC is requesting roughly six acres of land be rezoned from a Planned Apartment District (RP-5) to Planned High-Rise Apartment (RP-6). The property was zoned RP-5 in 1999, but has not been developed. The current zoning would allow for the construction of up to three buildings with a total of 104 units.

Following a public hearing in October, the planning commission voiced concerns about the overall height of the project not fitting into the nearby single-family neighborhood.

In November, the city council sent the proposal back to the planning commission to allow the developer time to adjust the plan based on neighbors’ concerns.

Under the revised plan, the number of units inside the complex will be reduced from 236 to 228. Available units would range from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The complex will include 284 garage parking spaces underneath the building and 76 surface spots for a total of 360 parking spaces.

The three buildings will appear as three, four and five stories based upon grading with a courtyard in the middle of the complex. The revised plan increases the height of the tallest building from 74 feet to 76 feet.

Residents will have access to a swimming pool and clubhouse. Other proposed amenities include a dog park, covered TV lounge, putting green and picnic areas.

The original traffic study submitted to the commission in September reflected traffic flow for senior adult housing. However, in response to concerns from neighboring property owners, a trip generator study was updated to reflect multi-family housing without age restrictions.



According to that study, an additional 1,279 daily trips would be anticipated for an all-ages complex with 235 units. The complex would be accessible through a right-in/right-out drive off of Quivira Road and a full access driveway off 137th Street.

The Overland Park City Council will review the rezone request on Monday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.