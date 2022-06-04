OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department said an apartment fire that occurred Friday afternoon was caused by a careless discard of smoking materials.

It’s believed smoking materials improperly discarded on a second-story balcony burned in void space and spread to the building’s attic.

The Fire Department was called to Highland Apartments in the 8000 block of Farley on Friday around 4 p.m.

Officials said one person was trapped inside but rescued when firefighters arrived on the scene.

There are no known injuries according to the Overland Park Fire Department. The department says a primary search of the building was cleared.

Fire officials tell FOX4 that people in seven apartments are now displaced, but fire officials said the Red Cross will assist if needed or the apartment complex hopes to help the residents with other housing options.

