OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No one is injured but at least 10 are displaced after a fire at an Overland Park apartment.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called the the Meadowlark Hills apartments in the 9100 block of Robinson Street and found smoke showing from a two-story building.

Crews began clearing the building of all occupants while other firefighters started attacking the fire on the second floor.

Due to the location of the fire, more firefighters were requested to the building.

Six units in the building are uninhabitable, displacing at least 10 residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

